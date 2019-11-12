Haryana govt constitutes Economic Advisory Council

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) The Haryana government has constituted an Economic Advisory Council to promote industries in the state.TheCouncil will also address issues related to various policies of economic development.The Councilwill comprise a membership-based advisory panel and will be headed by the state chief minister, while various representatives of the government, industry and academia sector have also been included in the panel, an official release said here on Tuesday.Among the government members of this council, the chief minister of Haryana will be the chairman, while the finance minister, industries minister and chief secretary will be the members of the EAC.Apart from this, additional chief secretary/principal secretaries of finance, town and country planning, power, revenue, excise and taxation, labour, environment and industries, are among those who have been included in the panel.The members of the private sector including, real estate leaders, chairman and managing directors of the headquarters of major banks in Haryana, management partners of leading consulting firms, country heads of major IT firms, head of apex industry association and vice chancellors of educational institutions, have also been included in the panel.The Council would be constituted for 5 years, in which the government members would remain as permanent members of the council, while the members of the private sector would serve a term of 2 years.TheCouncil will also advise on the policies, procedures, strategic direction for the purpose of encouraging job creation, sustaining employment and business development in Haryana.The Council will also create awareness about the State policies and initiatives for investment promotion.PTI SUN MKJ