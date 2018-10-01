Haryana govt hikes social security pension

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) The Haryana government has enhanced the social security pension by Rs 200 per month, state Finance Minister Abhimanyu said Monday.The enhancement would be effective from November 2018.With this increase, the beneficiaries under all the social security pension schemes will get the benefit of Rs 207 crore annually, he said. The minister said the Manohar Lal Khattar government is moving forward in a fast pace towards fulfilling all its promises.In this series, the elderly pension has been increased to Rs 2,000 per month from Rs 1,800 currently.Widow and destitute women pension, disability pension, Ladli Social Security allowance, dwarf allowance and eunuchs allowance has also been increased from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000.The destitute children will get Rs 1,100 instead of Rs 900 and children with disability who are not able to attend school would get Rs 1,400 instead of Rs 1,200 earlier. Abhimanyu said at present, there are 15,13,602 beneficiaries of old age pension, 6,73,629 of widow and destitute women pension and 1,53,789 beneficiaries of disability pension scheme in Haryana.Beneficiaries under Ladli Social Security allowance are 33,907, under destitute children allowance 2,11,403 and 9,800 beneficiaries under other categories. PTI VSD ABM