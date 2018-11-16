Haryana govt issues transfer, posting orders of 31 IPS officers

Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 31 IPS officers with immediate effect. Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled, Sanjay Kumar, IGP, Hisar Range and Amitabh Singh Dhillon, Commissioner of Police (CP), Faridabad will swap their respective places of posting. Saurabh Singh, IGP, Security has been given additional charge of CP, Panchkula while Charu Bali, CP, Panchkula has been posted as IG, HVPNL. Ravi Kiran, IGP, Administration, police headquarters, Panchkula has been posted as IG, State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), Haryana, an official release said here. Ashwin, SP, State Crime Bureau (SCB) has been posted as SP, Jind in place of Dr Arjun Singh, who will be the SP, Sirsa relieving Hamid Akhtar of the additional charge. Ashok Kumar, SP, Ambala has been posted as SP, Law and Order, with additional charge of SP, Telecom. Naazneen Bhasin, Commandant, 4thIndia Reserve Batallion, Manesar in Gurugram, with additional charge of SP, Nuh has been given additional charge of SP, STF, Gurugram. Hamid Akhtar, AIG, Administration, with additional charge of SP, Sirsa has been posted as SP, Security, the release said. Sulochana Kumari, DCP, Traffic, Gurugram has been posted as DCP, east, Gurugram. Manisha Chaudhary, SP, Crime Against Women at Police Headquarters in Panchkula, with additional charge of SP, IT, SCB, has been posted as SP, Crime Against Women, with additional charge of SP, IT. Abhishek Jorwal, DCP, Panchkula and Kamal Deep Goyal, SP, (CID) will swap their respective places of posting. Astha Modi, SP, Kaithal has been posted as SP, Ambala, in place of Ashok Kumar, the official release said. Waseem Akram, SP, Palwal has been posted as SP, Kaithal. Himanshu Garg, SP, Dadri has been posted as DCP, Traffic, Gurugram, with additional charge of DCP, south, Gurugram. Rajesh Duggal, Commandant, 3rdBattalion, HAP, Hisar has been posted as SP, Nuh relieving Naazneen Bhasin of the additional charge. Manbir Singh, SP, Panipat has been posted as SP, SVB. Smiti Chaudhary, SP, SVB has been posted as SP, Dadri. Vinod Kumar, SP, SVB has been posted as SP, Palwal. Sumit Kumar, DCP, west, Gurugram, with additional charge of DCP, Crime, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Panipat. Rajive Deswal, Additional SP, Sonepat has been posted as SP, CID, according to the official release. Chander Mohan, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambala has been posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panchkula. Alok Kumar Roy, ADGP, Railways and Commandos, Panchkula has been posted as ADGP, SVB, Panchkula in place of Ajay Singhal who has been posted as ADGP, Crime Against Women with additional charge of ADGP, Railways and Commandos. C S Rao, IG, Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban has been posted as IG, SCB in Gurugram. PTI SUN SNESNE