Haryana govt minister Rao Narbir Singh's brother joins Congress

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Former JD(U) Haryana unit chief Rao Kamalbir Singh, the brother of state minister Rao Narbir Singh, joined the Congress on Thursday with his supporters. He joined the party at the AICC headquarters here in the presence of Congress's Haryana incharge Ghulam Nabi Azad, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, state party chief Ashok Tanwar, Legislative Party leader Kiran Chaudhary and MP Deepender Singh Hooda.Kamalbir Singh's brother Rao Narbir is a Cabinet minister in the BJP government of Haryana and an MLA from Badshahpur assembly seat near Gurgaon.Rao Kamalbir has been the president of Haryana unit of Janata Dal (United). PTI ASK AAR