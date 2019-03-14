Haryana govt probe seeks registration of cheating case against IAS, his two sportsperson children

Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) A Haryana government probe has sought registration of a criminal case against a senior IAS officer and his two children, both international shooters, for allegedly embezzling money from the exchequer.The probe made the recommendation after indicting IAS officer Jagdeep Singh for securing cash awards of Rs 60 lakh for his children on the basis of their fraudulent claims during his tenure as the state's Sports Department director between 2013 and 2016. The inquiry has also asked the government to lodge a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust besides a corruption against the trio.The probe has also asked the government to initiate steps to strip the children of the Bhim award for the state's sportspersons, accorded to them, besides ensuring the return of the award money with 12 per cent interest. Singh and his two children have been issued a show cause notice to explain within a fortnight why a criminal case should not be lodged against them. Jagdeep Singh, who is currently posted in the state government's Finance Department, however, Thursday refuted the allegations, saying his children won several international championships on their own merit. PTI VSD RAXRAX