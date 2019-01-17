Haryana govt to develop area from Kalesar to Kalka

Yamunanagar, Jan 17 (PTI) The Haryana government will spend Rs 1,200 crore to develop the area from Kalesar of Yamunanagar district to Kalka of Panchkula district from tourism point of view, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Thursday.In order to execute this plan, a sum of about Rs 1,200 crore would be spent in this area in the next five years, he said addressing a public meeting at Bhogpur Karali village in the district.He also announced that gram sabhas would be organised in all gram panchayats, excluding the Jind Assembly constituency, on January 26 and funds amounting to Rs 5-10 lakh would be given to each gram panchayat for development works.The Jind Assembly constituency is excluded as it going to by-poll on January 28.The chief minister said that the state government has been developing Herbal Park at Morni in district Panchkula. Scientists from foreign countries would visit the park for research purposes and this would also benefit the farmers, Khattar added. PTI VSD KJ