Haryana govt to fill 20,000 vacancies before assembly polls

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) With an eye on the assembly polls in October, the BJP government in Haryana will soon initiate the process to fill around 20,000 vacant posts at various departments. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced at a function in Jhajjar Saturday that the process to fill 20,000 vacant posts will be completed in next three months. This includes around 5,000 vacancies in the police department. Listing the achievements of the state government in the heath sector at the function, the CM said in 2014, 700 students enrolled in MBBS, which increased to 1,450 in 2019. He said the Metro would connect the National Cancer Institute at Badasa village in Jhajjar with New Delhi. "The government has prepared a plan for solutions to problems of every section of society," he added. Speaking at the function, Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar said like the Lok Sabha elections, people would bring the BJP back to power with an "overwhelming majority" in the assembly polls. Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had worked for the welfare of all sections of society, including farmers, soldiers and women. "As a result, the BJP got support from all sections of society in the Lok Sabha elections. We will also sweep the assembly polls," Sharma claimed. After winning all 10 seats in the parliamentary elections, the BJP has started preparations for the assembly polls. In 2014, the BJP had formed government in the state on its own for the first time. PTI SUN RDKRDK