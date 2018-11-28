Haryana govt to incentivise consumers for installing solar home system

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) With a view to promote renewable energy in Haryana, consumers in the state would now be provided with a 'solar home system' under the 'Manohar Jyoti Yojana'."...the state government would provide subsidy of Rs 15,000 to consumers for installing this system," an official release said here on Wednesday.Thesolar home system would be equipped with lithium battery which does not require maintenance and has long life."This system would be able to run a ceiling fan and three LED lights. Apart from this, this system would have a mobile charging port," it said."The system is being made available on subsidy to consumers of the state so that they may not face any inconvenience related to power and lights in their houses. It is the priority of the state government thatuninterruptedpower supply is ensured in each and every household of the state," the release added.The 'Manohar Jyoti Yojana' was launched in Haryana by the government last year, under which a target had been kept to set up one lakh solar lighting systems in the state. PTI SUN MKJMKJ