Haryana govt to install solar energy plants on gram panchayat land

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to install solar energy plants on gram panchayat land through Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL).A decision to this effect has been taken in the review meeting of New and Renewable Energy Department held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here Wednesday.A written communication should be sent to all gram panchayats with immediate effect that if they want to get solar energy plant installed on their land, whether barren or fertile, then they can contact and submit their option to Renewable Energy Department provided that land should be at least 10 acres, the chief minister said.Apart from this, if a panchayat instals solar energy plant at its own resources then HPGCL will provide technical assistance, an official release said.Haryana Minister O P Dhankar apprised in the meeting that Badhsa, Ghaglan and other villages of district Jhajjar have been applying for establishing solar power plant.On this, it was decided that HPGCL will initially establish solar power plant in these villages on pilot project basis.