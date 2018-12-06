Haryana govt transfers 19 IAS officers in major reshuffle

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 19 IAS officers with immediate effect.Among those who have been shuffled include Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Science and Technology Department. He has been posted ACS, Printing and Stationary Department, an official release said here.Pranab Kishore Das, ACS, Power Department has been posted ACS, School Education Department and Mines and Geology Department.Dheera Khandelwal, ACS, School Education, Art and Cultural Affairs, Archives, Archaeology, and Museums Departments has been posted as ACS, Art and Cultural Affairs, Archives, Archaeology, and Museums Departments, it said.Apart from this, Khandelwal will also be ACS, Environment and Climate Change Department, relieving Devender Singh of the charge.Trilok Chand Gupta, ACS, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Departments, has been posted ACS, Power Department in place of Pranab Kishore Das. He will also be ACS, Employment Department, works related to implementation of Chief Minister's announcements and ACS, Administrative Reforms and Member Secretary, Haryana Governance Reforms Authority, the release said. Amit Jha, ACS, Medical Education and Research Department and Advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board has been given additional charge of ACS, Science and Technology Department.Rajeev Arora, ACS, Public Health and Engineering Department, Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and ACS, Health and Family Welfare has been posted Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and ACS, Health and Family Welfare Department, it said.Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary (PS), Urban Local Bodies Department has been given additional charge of PS, Public Health and Engineering Department relieving Rajeev Arora of the charge.Vineet Garg, Managing Director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd and Commissioner, Hisar Division, Hisar (Designate) has been posted Managing Director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd and Commissioner, Karnal Division, Karnal relieving Pankaj Yadav of the charge, the release said. D Suresh, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, has been posted Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran in place of J Ganesan.Pankaj Yadav, Commissioner, Karnal Division, and Director General and Secretary, Archives Department has been posted Commissioner, Rohtak Division, relieving Anurag Agarwal of the charge. He will also be Commissioner, Hisar Division, relieving Vineet Garg of thecharge, it said.Mohammed Shayin, Managing Director, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Ltd,Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad and Chief Executive Officer, Smart City Faridabad has been posted Commissioner, Gurugram Division, in place of Suresh.Jagdeep Singh, Registrar, Cooperative Societies has been posted Special Secretary, Finance Department, relieving Bhupinder Singh of the charge, the release said. J Ganesan, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran has been posted Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, relieving Hardeep Singh of the charge.Atul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad has been given additional charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, relieving Mohammed Shayin of the charge, it added. PTI SUN SRY