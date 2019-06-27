Haryana has become crime hub: Surjewala

(Eds: Adds more quotes and reactions) Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) The killing of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad on Thursday evoked sharp reaction from party leaders in Haryana, with senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that state has become a "crime hub". Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants on Thursday, police said. Surjewala took strong objection to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement,which came four hours after the murder of the Congress leader, where Khattar had said he was not aware of the incident at that time. Quoting official figures of the State Crime Record Bureau, the Congress leader said three murders, five rapes and 10 kidnapping and abduction incident cases were being reported every day in Haryana. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing and said it reflects the "deteriorating law-and-order situation" in the state. Party's senior leaders in Haryana also strongly condemned the killing. "Law and order in Haryana has crumbled. Criminals are roaming freely and the common man is not feeling safe," Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda said. State Congress chief Ashok Tanwar alleged that 'jungle raj' prevails in Haryana. Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, alleged that "under BJP's rule, the state has become a hub of 'goonda raj' and organised crime". "Law-and-order situation is in shambles. Criminals are calling the shots. For this situation, Khattar government is to be blamed," he tweeted and demanded an independent inquiry into the killing. Later, in a statement, he said, "Haryana has become crime hub as three murders, five rapes and 10 kidnapping and abduction incident cases are being reported every day. 1,087 cases of murder, 1,681 cases of rape, 3,763 cases of kidnapping and abduction have been registered in Haryana in one year between May 2018 and April 2019." "That means, every day, about three murders, five rapes, 10 kidnappings are taking place in Haryana, which clearly prove the fast deteriorating law and order situation in the state," he said. On Khattar expressing ignorance about Chaudhary's killing four hours after it took place, Surjewala said, "The chief minister's statement is extremely insensitive, irresponsible and shows the height of arrogance of a power-drunk person." "This is a matter of deep concern that the chief minister is not aware of the incident despite him holding the Home portfolio. The CM should tender his resignation on moral grounds," he said. Earlier in the day, Khattar who was asked to comment on the killing of Congress leader in Faridabad, had told reporters that, "abhi mere jankari mein nahin hai (so far it is not in my knowledge." Jannayak Janata Party leader and former MP Dushyant Chautala said the killing of Chaudhary raises serious questions on law and order situation in Haryana. "On top of that, state's chief minister, who holds the Home portfolio, is unaware about the killing of an opposition party leader four hours after the incident took place, which shows that people of Haryana are completely unsafe," Chautala said. Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector nine in Faridabad when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said. Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was taken to Sarvodaya Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. PTI SUN VSD SNESNE