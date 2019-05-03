Haryana Judicial Services issue: SC appoints former judge A K Sikri to look into evaluation process

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday appointed former apex court judge Justice A K Sikri to look into the evaluation process adopted for the mains exam for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Haryana, in which only nine people were shortlisted out of more than 1100 candidates. The exam was conducted to fill 107 vacancies. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that more than 1100 candidates appeared for the mains exam and only nine have qualified. The bench said Justice (retd) Sikri will look into whether the evaluation was acceptable or not and will submit the report to the apex court. The bench also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta directed the Punjab and Haryana High Court to also submit answer sheets to Justice (retd) Sikri. The top court's order came on a plea filed by 92 aspirants to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Haryana, seeking quashing of the result of its Main (Written) Examination which was declared on April 11. The apex court had on April 29 directed the Punjab and Haryana High Court Registry not to appoint any civil judge in Haryana without its nod. PTI MNL ABA LLP LLP DVDV