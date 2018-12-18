Haryana launches app to ensure better connectivity with students

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) The Haryana government has launched a mobile application to provide students information on attendance, fee, online admission and scholarships of all government colleges of the state, an official said Tuesday.According to the director of the state's higher education department, A Sreenivas, the'Shiksha Setu' app would bring transparency in the department and college administration, while enuring better connectivity between students, parents, teachers and officials.The app will provide instant updates of important notices, circulars and other programmes to students and teachers, while allowing the former to pay their fee online, he said. During admissions, the students would be able to check the status of seats or course in every college in the state and will also get access to information such as details of scholarships and eligibility conditions among others, he said. Apart from this, the students will also get instant information on assignments and notifications, he added. PTI SUN RHL