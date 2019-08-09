Haryana makes a pitch for UK investments

By Aditi Khanna London, Aug 9 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday made a pitch for becoming the destination of choice for UK investments, as a delegation led by the State's industries minister laid out its prime location and ease of doing business credentials before British investors.Vipul Goel, the state minister for industries and commerce, skill development, industrial training and environment, said his team of officials were keen to strike partnerships in the UK to help meet Haryana's many development initiatives and goals."The UK and India share very strong bonds of friendship and my team is here to extend a special welcome to UK enterprises to come and participate in Haryana's fast-paced development," said Goel at an event.The event was organised by the Indian High Commission in London and the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) at London headquarters of business advisory firm BDO."A single-window ebiz platform, 15 highways criss-crossing the state and being ranked third in the Ease of Doing Business charts for 2017-18 are just some of the many factors that make Haryana an investment destination of choice," he said.Lord Karan Bilimoria, Indian-origin peer in the House of Lords and founder of Cobra Beer who has one of his breweries in the state, hailed Haryana's investor-friendly policies."We are very proud to be among the manufacturers in the state and, Brexit or no Brexit, the collaborations between the UK and Haryana will continue to offer great potential," he said.The state government representatives also plan to sign a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with venture capitalist and social impact firms during their visit to the UK."The state of Haryana has a lot to offer enterprises in the UK and Europe and as it formalises many of its ambitious projects, this visit will go a long way in raising awareness of the state's attractiveness as an investment destination," said IEBF chair Vijay Goel. PTI AK MRJ AKJ MRJ