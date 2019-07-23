Haryana makes healthy contribution to overall GST collection, says Abhimanyu

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana has made healthy contribution to the national kitty in terms of goods and services tax (GST) collection, the state's Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Captain Abhimanyu said here Tuesday. "Haryana has added a new record as despite of having just 1.8 per cent of geographical area of the country and 2.09 per cent of the national population, its contribution to the national kitty of GST has been 4.7 per cent," he said. He said per-capita GST collection of the state stands at Rs 21,745, whereas national per-capita GST collection is Rs 9,370. "Therefore, the state's per-capita GST collection is about 2.32 times the national per capita GST collection," he said. He also said the collections under GST are made under four different Acts, namely, Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the Compensation to States Tax Act, 2017. The minister said the total collection under all Acts of GST was Rs 11,77,369 crore at the national level in 2018-19. "Similarly, a total of Rs 55,231 crore were collected under all four Acts of the GST from the state which comes to Rs 4,602.56 crore per month. The collections from State GST in the year 2018-19 was Rs 18,987.83 crore as against the collections of Rs 10,844.6 crore in the eight months of 2017-18 recording a growth rate of 16.77 per cent," he said in an official statement here. Abhimanyu said the state ranks high in terms of return filling compliance. The return compliance of the state is 4.05 per cent higher than return compliance of the national average, he said. "The state consistently ranks among top-three most compliant states in the country. SMS alerts, e-mails and show cause notices are issued regularly to non-filers," he said. He said the excise and taxation department is issuing all the refund applications within the time limit of 60 days. So far, the department has disposed of 10,300 applications for granting refunds of Rs 1,643 crore under all Acts of GST. He said the department has launched various anti-evasion drives for enhancement of state revenue and plugging the leakages. "A special drive was initiated to bring in more taxpayers in the tax net particularly in the sectors which were exempt under VAT (value-added tax) but were taxed under GST like textile and pesticides. "Resultantly, after the implementation of GST with effect from July 1, 2017, as many as 2,47,814 new taxpayers have been added to the pool of taxpayer base of 2,02,013 under VAT regime. The total registered taxpayers in the state are now 4,49,827," he said. PTI SUN HRS