Haryana man held for cheating in IB recruitment test

Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) A Haryana resident has been arrested for allegedly cheating in an Intelligence Bureau (IB) recruitment test in Himachal Pradesh here, police said Monday. "Shalik, a resident of Rijhana village in Gohana tehsil, Sonepat district, was using an electronic chip during the test conducted by the IB on Sunday at Sanjauli College in Shimla," Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Shalik under sections 420, 120-B of Indian Penal Code and section 7 of Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other Specified Examination Act, 1984 at Sadar police station, he added. Further investigation is on, he added.