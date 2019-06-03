Haryana minister Nayab Saini resigns after his election to Lok Sabha

Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) After his election to the Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra constituency, Nayab Singh Saini resigned from the Council of Ministers in the Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, on the recommendation of chief minister, has accepted Saini's resignation on Monday, an official spokesman said here. He was the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Mines and Geology in the Khattar cabinet. Saini, who was the sitting MLA from Naraingarh assembly segment, has also resigned as legislator after his election to Parliament. PTI SUN SNESNE