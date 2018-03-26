Haryana minister stresses on expanding mutual cooperation

Rohtak, Mar 26 (PTI) Haryana agriculture minister O P Dhankar today emphasised upon expanding mutual cooperation at the global level in agriculture and allied sectors. "Today the world has become a global village. Even in weddings in Haryana, there is an increasing trend of serving international fruits and dishes, which is compelling us to think that mutual cooperation should be expanded at the global level in agriculture and allied sectors," the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister said.

Dhankar was speaking during a round-table conference on possibilities of international cooperation in agriculture at the third Agri Leadership Summit here.

Haryana in collaboration with the World Wholesale Market Federation will organise an international conference in October 2018. Prior to the conference, the agriculture minister would lead a delegation to Brazil, Argentina, Spain and the Netherlands, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Abhilaksh Likhi said.

There are ample opportunities of international cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors in the state, the minister said.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Acharya Dev Vrat gave a special presentation on the concept of zero budgeting. He said that he himself a farmer and engaged in zero budgeting farming on 200 acres of land with 300 indigenous cows. Earlier, he used to cultivate the land using pesticides, but now he is engaged in cultivation through organic farming for four years and now he has been doing zero budgeting farming for seven years, he said.