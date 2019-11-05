Haryana MLAs invited to Prakash Purab celebrations in Punjab Assembly on Wednesday

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) All Haryana legislators have been invited to an event in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are also scheduled to attend the event. "Punjab Speaker, on behalf of all the MLAs of his state, has invited me and all the Haryana MLAs to attend the programme," Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta informed the House on Tuesday. PTI SUN VSD DPB