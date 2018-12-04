Haryana municipal polls: INLD alleges violation of Model Code of Conduct

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Haryana's main opposition party, the INLD Tuesday complained to the State Election Commissioner alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the ruling BJP in connection with the upcoming municipal polls. The process of holding elections of Mayor and of the Corporations of Hisar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Karnal and of Municipal Committees of Jakhal Mandi and Pundri is underway, the opposition party said. The polls will be held on December 16. "The BJP regime has brazenly tried to influence the voters in its favour by misusing the state machinery," an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) release said here. "As per provisions of Model Code of Conduct of the State Election Commission, Haryana, no grant for a scheme can be sanctioned or implemented from the discretionary funds till the election process is over," it said further. "However, in a crude disregard for the Model Code, the Haryana Government has announced a scheme for the 'Khakhi Card Holders' granting a subsidy worth Rs 1600 per LPG connection," it added. The INLD alleged that the announcement of the subsidy was a clear effort to influence the voters in favour of the BJP and the INLD demanded that the State Election Commission must look into the matter and initiate legal action against those involved in the "gross violation". Both INLD and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are fighting the upcoming polls on party symbol. Notably, the Haryana government has launched a new scheme to provide fresh LPG connection on subsidy of Rs 1,600 to Other Priority Households (OPH), which would be effective from January 26, 2019, an official statement said here Tuesday. All OPH families holding 'Khakhi Ration Cards' with none of the members having an LPG connection in their name and if the head of the family in the ration card is a woman, will be eligible to avail the benefits under the scheme, it added. The subsidy amount of Rs 1,600, which at present is the security cost of cylinder and regulator, would be provided by the state government and the remaining amount of about Rs 633 would be borne by the consumer, the state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department said. Three years back, Haryana government decided that ration cards in the state would be made in four colours so that the beneficiaries do not face any problem or confusion. The beneficiaries have been divided into five categories: Above Poverty Line (APL), Other Priority Households (OPH), State Below Poverty Line (SBPL), Central Below Poverty Line (CBPL) and Antodya Anna Yojana (AAY). The colour of APL ration cards is green while OPH ration cards are made in Khakhi colour. The card for SBPL and CBPL are yellow in colour. Likewise, AAY ration cards are pink in colour. PTI SUN RHL