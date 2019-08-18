Haryana Police Complaints Authority chairperson passes away

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Haryana Police Complaints Authority chairperson Ram Niwas died on Sunday following an illness, an official statement said.Niwas was 60. He breathed his last at PGIMER here.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed condolences on the demise of Ram Niwas.The retired 1985-batch IAS officer served on many prestigious positions in the Haryana and the central government as well as in the Chandigarh administration, the statement said.The body will be cremated at 11 am on Monday at the Cremation Ground in Sector 25 here. PTI SUN DPB