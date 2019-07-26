Haryana Police crack kidnapping case in three hours, six held

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) With the arrest of six persons, the Haryana Police Friday claimed to have cracked a kidnapping case of a 23-year-old man from Faridabad within three hours of the crime taking place.A resident of New Industrial Town (NIT) in Faridabad, Haryana, the victim was kidnapped earlier in the day and the abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs two lakh from his family, they said.He was rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a police spokesperson said.Upon receiving a complaint from the family, the Crime Branch traced the victim to Ghaziabad on the basis of intelligence and secret inputs, the officer said.Of the six abductors, Vijay Kumar of village Duhai, Akshay of Modyan Colony, Chotte Singh of Pratap Vihar and Pawan Tyagi of village Bhing are from Ghaziabad while Raju of Jawahar Colony and Chander Bhuvan of Dabua Colony are from Faridabad, he added.Two cars used by the abductors were seized as well, he said.During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had committed the crime to make a quick buck, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI SUN RHL