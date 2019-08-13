Haryana police makes elaborate security arrangements for I-Day

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) The Haryana police said on Tuesday that it had made elaborate security arrangements across the state in view of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said the security had been tightened across the state and additional forces deployed at the venues where the national flag would be hoisted. "Security measures have been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. We are keeping an eye on movement of people and vehicles across the state," Virk said. Thorough checking of vehicles will be carried out at checkpoints round-the-clock and police patrolling will also been intensified to maintain law and order in all the districts, the officer said. The police will remain alert about unclaimed goods and suspicious persons. A special checking drive on trains and public transport is also being carried out, Virk said. A close vigil is being kept at busy locations like markets, bus stands, railway stations and hotels, the officer said. Director General of Police Manoj Yadava has already taken stock of the security arrangements, he added, On Independence Day, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will unfurl the Tricolour at Faridabad, whereas Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist it in Sonipat. PTI SUN ADHMB