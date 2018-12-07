Haryana policeman killed in road accident

Kaithal (Haryana), Dec 7 (PTI) A Haryana police constable driving a highway pilot vehicle was killed and two of his colleagues injured on Friday when their vehicle was hit by a canter truck near Pehowa near here, police said. The accident took place on the Pehowa-Kaithal road when the pilot vehicle collided with the canter coming from the wrong side, police said. Pawan, the driver of the police vehicle, died on the spot while Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jai Pal and Constable Madan were injured, police said. The two injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where Madan was referred to Chandigarh for treatment. PTI CORR SUN MAZ MINMIN