Haryana polling ends, turnout 65 per cent

(Eds: Updating turnout figure) Chandigarh/New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Haryana recorded a turnout of 65 per cent for 90 constituencies in the assembly elections by 6 pm on Monday, the Election Commission said. The polling that began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm was largely peaceful, barring a violent incident in Nuh, officials said. According to the Election Commission in Delhi, 65 per cent of the registered voters exercised their franchise by 6 pm, when polling closed. However, people who entered the polling booths before the closing time, would be allowed to cast their vote, officials said. The final figure will be available when the data is tabulated, officials said. In the 2014 assembly elections, 76.54 per cent voters in Haryana had exercised their franchise. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voting percentage was 70.36. The Election Commission said 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, contested the elections. The BJP, led by Chief Minister M L Khattar, is aiming at retaining power in Haryana and had set a target of winning 75 seats. Currently, the BJP has 48 members in the state assembly. Haryanas Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said 19,578 polling stations were set up, 13,837 of them in rural areas. Tight security arrangements were in place with over 75,000 security personnel deployed for the polls, DGP Manoj Yadava said earlier. Over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women, were eligible to vote. The figure includes over one lakh service voters and 252 transgenders. PTI NAB/SUN CHS VSD JTR RDKRDK