Haryana polls: Two women figure in BSP's list of 41 candidates

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Two women candidates figure in the Bahujan Samaj Party's list of 41 candidates released on Sunday for the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls. Out of the first list of 41 candidates for the polls, 12 candidates have been named from the reserved constituencies. The two women -- Shakuntala Bhatti and Sunita Dhull -- have been fielded from Shahbad (SC) and Pundri segments, respectively, according to the list released by BSP's state unit president Prakash Bharti. The list has been cleared by BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, he said. The BSP had called off its alliance with the fledgling Jannayak Janata Party recently and decided to contest the polls to the 90-member Assembly independently. Meanwhile, the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) led by former Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini, which is also contesting the assembly polls, on Sunday announced names of 16 candidates for the assembly polls. The list includes party's state unit chief Bharat Singh Chhokar, who will be contesting from Samalkha. While the main contest for the next month's polls is seen between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition Congress, other players in the poll ring include the Indian National Lok Dal, JJP formed after a vertical split in the INLD, AAP, Swaraj India party and the LSP. PTI SUN SNESNE