Haryana, Punjab continue to reel under intense heatwave conditions

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Haryana and Punjab Tuesday continued to be under the grip of severe heatwave as maximum temperatures hovered close 45 degrees Celsius at most places.Hisar in Haryana and Patiala in Punjab sizzled, recording identical maximums of 45.5 degrees Celsius, up by four and seven notches, respectively, a Meteorological Department report said here.Intense heatwave conditions also swept Bhiwani at 45.3 degrees Celsius while Karnal and Narnaul recorded above normal maximums of 44 degrees Celsius each.Ambala and Karnal recorded a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius and 44.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.Chandigarh sizzled at 43.9 degrees Celsius, up by five notches against normal.Ludhiana in Punjab recorded the maximum temperature at 45.2 degrees Celsius, up by seven notches while Amritsar's maximum settled at 44.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. PTI SUN DPB