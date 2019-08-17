Haryana sets up virtual court in Faridabad to deal with traffic law violation in entire state

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Krishna Murari on Saturday inaugurated Haryana's first ever virtual court to deal with the cases of traffic rules violations all over the state.Set up in Faridabad and aimed at dispensing with the need for erring drivers to physically appear in courts for adjudication of their cases, the e-court was inaugurated by Chief Justice Murari through video conferencing, an official spokesperson said.Following establishment of the virtual court, the alleged traffic laws violators can have their cases adjudicated online by pleading guilty and paying the requisite fine, the spokesperson said.The project has been launched under the guidance of e-Committee of the Supreme Court of India and the software has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Under this project, the cases received in the virtual court can be viewed by the judge along with automatic computation of fines on the screen.Once the summons is generated and accused gets information on email or SMS, he can visit the virtual court website and search his case by giving the CNR number of the case or his name or even the 7driving license number, the spokesperson said.Once the accused pleads guilty online, fine amount will be displayed and the accused may proceed to pay the fine. On successful payment of fine amount, the case will be automatically disposed of, he said.In case the accused opts against pleading guilty, his case is remitted to the regular court within his territorial jurisdiction, the spokesperson explained. The virtual court will reduce the burden on regular courts, the spokesperson said, adding the entire process of disposal will happen online in hours and footfalls in the courts will be considerably reduced considerably. PTI CHS VSD RAXRAX