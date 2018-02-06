Haryana to establish farmers welfare department

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Haryana will establish a farmers welfare department to make agriculture remunerative, enhance productivity andmitigate the distress of farm households and landless workers, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today.

Khattar made the announcement of establishing Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran while interacting with farmers during the Ek Aur Sudhar programme organised here.

State Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar and Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Karan Dev Kamboj were also present on the occasion, an official release said.

The chief minister said that the state government is sensitive to the condition of the farmers and decided to establish the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to provide relief to farm households.

Recently, he had announced rolling out one reform every month and in the same series, it has been decided to establish the department, he added.

The Chief Minister would be the chairperson of the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran, while the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister would be the ex-officio vice- chairman, the release added.

The department will undertake all possible measures to make agriculture remunerative and enhance agricultural productivity to mitigate the physical, financial and psychological distress of farm households and landless workers.

It will also maintain close liaison with line departments for implementation and monitoring of schemes,programmes andprojects thorough the Agriculture Advisory Council and issue necessary guidelines from time to time, it said. PTI SUN ABM