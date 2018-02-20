Haryana to hold agri-summit on Feb 23

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Haryana will organise an agri-summit, aimed at raising farmers income, in Hisar on February 23.

Haryana has been continuously taking initiatives to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream to double the income of farmers by 2022, state agriculture and farmers welfare minister Om Prakash Dhankar said.

In this series, an agri-summit of top 100 stakeholders will be organised to make direct dialogue with farmers, agricultural scientists, public representatives and officers at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar on February 23.

The present government has taken many initiatives to make agriculture risk-free and to ensure welfare of farmers as well, he said adding the government had recently taken yet another significant decision to set up Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran in the interest of farming community.

This would work to do away with physical, financial and psychological pressure on farmers and landless labourers, he said.

Dhankar said besides entrepreneurial farmers, officers and public representatives interested in farming, he himself would participate in the summit.

Three sessions would be organised in the summit including deliberation on how to double the income of farmers, management of crop residue and an open session stakeholders. He said that issues of crop diversification, machinery in climate smart agriculture, food processing, animal health and products, depleting ground water, transgenic crop, e-agriculture, management of crop residue, soil health, fertilizers would be discussed. PTI CHS MKJ -