Haryana to host World Union of Wholesale Markets Conference

Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Haryana will host the next World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUWM) Conference in Gurugram in October this year.

An agreement in this regard has been signed between Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister O P Dhankar and WUWM Chairman Don Donald in Barcelona, an official release said.

A high-level delegation led by Dhankar is on a visit to Barcelona, Spain to attend the WUWM Conference and study the best market practices. The WUHM has 65 member countries representing around 200 wholesale markets across the world. It has its four regional groups for Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

It is the only apex organisation dealing exclusively in agricultural produce wholesale markets, the release said. PTI CHS ABM