Haryana to launch ambucycles in Gurugram, Faridabad

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) The Haryana government will introduce ambucycles --medically-equipped motorcycles--in the state with the assistance of Israel for providing emergency response to people requiring immediate medical attention. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the service would initially be started in Gurugram and Faridabad. He was interacting with a three-member delegation led by Israel Ambassador Dr Ron Malka Tuesday. Road accident victims will also be provided the service. Ambucycles or motorcycles will be fitted with a box, containing a complete trauma kit and other necessary equipment needed in emergency cases. The chief minister said during his visit to Israel in May last year, he had interacted with the officials who had launched the community-based service there. "There is a huge requirement of this service in Gurugram and Faridabad keeping in view high density of population," Khattar said according to an official statement. It was also decided that though Haryana had constituted working groups for the early execution of projects being implemented with the assistance of Israel in agriculture, horticulture and water conservation, such groups should also be constituted in areas of cyber security, homeland security, aviation and industries. Khattar directed to appoint a senior IAS officer as the nodal officer to coordinate and maintain liaison with other countries for the implementation of various prestigious projects. He told the delegation that Haryana was primarily an agrarian state but it had made rapid strides in industrial development in the past a few years. Dr Ron Malka offered to share Israel's expertise in the field of water conservation, saying their country recycled over 90 per cent of its water. The Ambassador said India was the fastest growing economy in the world and Israel wanted to partner it in the process through the sharing of knowledge and experience in different fields. PTI SUN RDKRDK