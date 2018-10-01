Haryana to lay emphasis on increasing productivity of coarse cereals

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) With a view to increasing the foodgrains production in Haryana for 2018-19 under the National Food Security Mission, the state would lay emphasis on increasing the productivity of coarse cereals bajra and jawar, an official statement said.The state would also focus on increasing productivity of commercial crops like sugarcane and cotton, pulses and oilseeds.This was informed in the executive committee meeting of State Food Security Mission held here Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, the statement said.Dhesi directed the officers to organise special campaigns for promoting the better agricultural practices and technologies so that farmers can contribute in achieving the objectives of the State and National Food Security Mission.He also said the Irrigation Department and the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department should work with better coordination towards spreading the awareness about the schemes being implemented under the mission.Under the State Food Security Mission in Haryana, the total productivity of wheat has increased by 7.76 quintals per hectare and production has increased by 3.82 lakh tonnes during the last 10 years. PTI SUN ABM