Haryana to provide 2 lts subsidised mustard oil to BPL families

Chandigarh Apr 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed enhancing the quantity of mustard oil being provided to Below Poverty Line (BPL) as well as Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families to 2 litres.

At present, 1 litre mustard oil of Hafed is being provided to such families at the rate of Rs 20 per litre. Khattar was presiding over a meeting of procurement agencies here today.

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Karan Dev Kamboj was also present in the meeting. It was also decided that fortified flour enriched with essential nutrients would be distributed in two districts of Ambala and Karnal under the Public Distribution System.

At present, fortified flour is being distributed in Naraingarh and Barara blocks of Ambala district. Later on, the remaining districts of the state would also be covered under this scheme.

While reviewing the progress of arrival as well as lifting of wheat from mandis, the chief minister directed the procurement agencies to expedite the process. Meanwhile, Khattar directed Hafed to increase the procurement of mustard in the state and evolve an effective system for the trading of mustard oil in national and international markets, an official release said. He said the surplus mustard oil available after selling the same at Hafed outlets and providing to BPL as well as AAY families, should be sold in the national and international markets.

He also directed the officers concerned to ensure that the entire bajra produce of farmers is purchased in the state.