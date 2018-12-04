Haryana to set up special courts to deal with cases under SC/ST Act

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) The Haryana government will set up special courts to deal with cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to prevent and curb atrocities on Dalits, a release said. It was decided in a meeting of the state-level vigilance and monitoring committee here on Tuesday that was presided by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to review the progress made under the provision of SC/ST Act, the release said. At first, such courts will be set up in four districts, Hisar, Bhiwani, Kaithal and Rewari, where the pendency of cases are comparatively high. Regarding setting up of six fast-track courts in those districts where 50 or more cases of rape, eve-teasing and mental harassment are pending in courts, it was informed that the matter had been taken up with the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The state government has already sanctioned the required supporting staff for these fast-track courts and the same would be set up soon, the release said. In the meeting, Khattar directed the officials to take up the matter on a priority basis. Housing and Jails Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi were also present at the meeting. A study of social aspects will be conducted by the Social Justice and Empowerment department to ascertain the reason behind crimes against Dalits. The police would analyse the actual motive in the cases of murder, attempt to murder and hurt, so that necessary steps could be taken in this direction, the release said. All necessary steps are being taken to prevent and curb atrocities on Dalits by strictly enforcing the provisions of the SC/ST Act, the release said. PTI SUNHMB