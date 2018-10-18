Haryana to set up State Bench of GST Appellate Tribunal in Hisar

Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to constitute State Bench of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal in Hisar for speedy settlement of matters related to GST, Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Capt Abhimanyu said Thursday. Under GST, so far, there are 4.25 lakh registered taxpayers in the state, who are contributing tax of over Rs 4,600 crore every month, he said in an official statement. Earlier in the Value Added Tax (VAT) system, the State had 2.25 lakh active registered dealers and there was a Sales Tax Tribunal for the State which is still working, he said. "Thus, the state requires a State bench of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal in the State. The State Government would soon send its request to the Central Government for the constitution of State Bench of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal in Hisar city for the state," he added. PTI SUN MRMR