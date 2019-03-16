Hatred is never benign: Priyanka Gandhi on NZ shooting

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday said the terrorist attack in New Zealand is a warning to the world that hatred is never benign.She said on Twitter that her heart went out to the victims and their families. She said may the love and support from millions, who are repelled by this crime, sustain the families and give them courage. "The horrific terrorist act in New Zealand should be a warning to the whole world: hatred is NEVER benign," Priyanka tweeted. PTI SKC AAR