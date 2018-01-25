Hatsun Agro joins global renewable energy bandwagon "RE 100"

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) Manufacturer of branded milk and ice-cream, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd today said it has pledged to make its energy sourcing 100 per cent renewable by 2032 ny joining a global clean energy initiative "RE 100." Joining "RE 100" which is aimed at harnessing clean power and commitment to 100 per cent renewable energy, HAP said it already sourced about 82 per cent of its power requirements from renewable sources. The company with brands "Arokya," "Arun Icecreams," and "Hatsun" said it has already commissioned wind power plants with 24 MW capacity in Tuticorin district and a 550 KW solar plant in Dindigul District. "HAP has adopted a proactive strategy to utilise renewable energy resources to power its equipment like testing and weighing in over 9,400 of their 9,500 milk collection centres in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," a release said. Chairman and Managing Director, HAP, RG Chandramogan said, "our mission is to leave the world in a better place... thats why we have joined the global RE 100 campaign..to source 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2032." The global initiative is led by the Climate Group,an international non-profit organisation. It is a collaborative effort uniting the worlds businesses committed to 100 per cent renewable power. In 2015, Indian information technology giant, Infosys became the first Indian company to commit itself for 100 per cent renewable power and join the "RE 100" campaign. PTI VGN SS