Hatsun Agro Product Ltd - Update on Start of Cattle Feed Production in Maharashtra and Expansion of Company Retail Outlets

1. Commencement of production at Cattle Feed Plant in Maharashtra Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, will commence commercial production at its newly acquired cattle feed plant in Solapur, Maharashtra on 19th June 2019.The plant which was acquired in May 2019 has a capacity to produce 100 tonnes of cattle feed per day. With the start of production, HAP's total manufacturing capacity of Santosa cattle feed has gone up to 1000 tonnes per day.The feed will be marketed under the brand name 'Santosa' and will be primarily used to serve the cattle feed requirements of HAP's farmers in Maharashtra.Dairy farmers are aware about the advantages of Santosa cattle feed and the benefit that it can have on increasing milk output. HAP has been witnessing a growing demand for its cattle feed brand Santosa due to the wider acceptance among its affiliated farmers in various states.2. HAP to reach 3500 retail outlet milestone Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, India's leading private sector dairy company will reach the retail milestone of 3,500 outlets by July 2019. Currently, the retail network of HAP includes 3420 company direct outlets that retails Milk and Milk products including Arokya Milk and Curd, Arun Icecreams, Hatsun - Curd, Butter, Ghee, Paneer, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Milk Beverage, Lassi, Butter Milk, Yoghurt Shakes, etc. Ibaco brand of premium ice cream outlets and a chain of Pizza outlets under the brand name Oyalo.The retail expansion across various states will provide a vital platform for its fast growing portfolio of brands and reach a wider customer base that are looking forward to quality dairy products.About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP) is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams - South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products- a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, Ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes, Oyalo - New brand offering from Hatsun that dishes out delicious pizzas & Santosa - a fast growing cattle feed brand. HAP's products are exported to 38 countries around the world.