Havas Media bags media mandate of Bajaj Allianz

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Communications agency Havas Media India today said it has bagged the integrated media duties of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

The account size is estimated to be upwards of Rs 50 crore and will be handled out of the Mumbai office, the agency said in a statement.

The agency also handles media duties of Bajaj Finserv, the financing arm of Bajaj Group.

Headquartered in Pune, ajaj Allianz Life Insurance began operations in 2001 and has a pan-Indiapresence of 759 branches.

It is a joint venture betweenBajaj FinservLtd (formerly part ofBajaj AutoLtd) owned by the Bajaj Group andAllianz SE, a European financial services company.

"We will rely on deeper customer insights and data-driven actions for a holistic brand transformation," Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Chief Marketing Officer Chandramohan Mehra said.

Havas Media Group, India and South Asia CEO Anita Nayyar said Bajaj Allianz combines with it comprehensive life insurance solutions, technical expertise and in-depth market knowledge and goodwill of Bajaj brand in India.