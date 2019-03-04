Have a colorful time (literally) on your next holi-day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agoda, one of the world's fastest growing online travel agents (OTA), shares some top tips and destinations to help you enjoy Holi, the traditional Hindu Festival of Colors. Historically marking the arrival of spring, Holi has evolved as a celebration of love, fertility, friendship and youth. It's an opportunity for people to get together with friends and loved ones to have good old-fashioned fun. Central to the celebration is an afternoon devoted to playing with water, covering each other in colored powders known as gulal, and indulging in sweet treats -- a day that children (and adults) look forward to all year. Holi takes place from 20-21 March 2019, though dates may vary in different countries. If Holi sounds like something you'd enjoy, here are some destinations to consider and tips to help you have a great time:1. Go all out with a celebration in Goa, India India and Nepal are great destinations to get the true taste of this beloved festival. Head to Goa, the party capital of India, for a celebration that's more on the wild side. Be prepared to be doused in colored water as part of the fun! Stay at the Amore Manolita, a great space to share with friends. It includes a kitchenette, so you can even make your own organic eco-friendly colors the day before the celebration using flowers and common ingredients available in local markets. If you plan to visit Goa during Holi, remember to watch out for the water balloons that cheeky neighbourhood children are sure to throw! 2. Visit Pokhara, Nepal for a different take on the celebrations Pokhara, Nepal, too, comes alive during Holi. Celebrations kick off the day before with bonfires that symbolise the triumph of good over evil. On the day that you plan to play with colors, consider the simple hack of moisturising your skin and applying a coat of nail polish to your nails before the fun and games begin, so you can wash the colors off with no fuss! To cap it off, stay at the Fishtail Lodge or The Pavilions Himalayas for incredible views and unbeatable locations. 3. Head to the U.S. for the some of the largest festivals combining both color and music One of the best things about Holi is that everyone is invited to join in the fun, regardless of age and faith. This has helped the celebration spread across the globe and evolve in unique ways. In the U.S., head to the Festival of Colors in Los Angeles from 9-10 March 2019. The event features dance, music, yoga and you guessed it -- lots and lots of color! Stay at the Bissell House Bed & Breakfast in Pasadena that's just a short ride away from the festival venue. 4. Get your fill of island life with Holi in Mauritius If island getaways are your thing, then Holi in Mauritius might just be the way to go. In Mauritius, Holi is celebrated by nearly everyone. Anyone out in an open area is fair game, so consider yourself warned. Treat yourself with a stay at the LUX* Belle Mare where you can relax after your day out playing Holi. If you're into water sports, this property also offers a plethora of options to choose from, ranging from boating and canoeing to snorkelling. About Agoda Agoda is one of the world's fastest growing online travel booking platforms. From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, Agoda has grown to offer a global network of 2 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. It provides travelers with easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas, to suit all budgets and travel occasions. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff in more than 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 38 languages. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829080/Agoda___Holi.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700632/agoda_logo.jpg PWRPWR