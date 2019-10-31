Have A Healthy Festive Season With These Innovative Gifts

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) October 31st, 2019, New Delhi: Indian Festivals are the most awaited time in India and it can't be completed without its special food and good hospitality. Though it's the time to feast but due to health concerns and issues, people have tended to become health-conscious. They prefer to avoid sweets and dessert during the festive season as it may lead to bad health. Why not just forget the traditional way of gifting this Festive season and be as modern as we claim. Make the Festive season a healthy one for everyone around you by gifting something meaningful and healthy. If you are a health fanatic and are looking for some healthy gifting ideas this Festival, hurray! you are in for the treat.Health Test Packages: A healthy Festival is a wealthy Festival so gift this year Healthians health test packages to your friend this Festival. Healthians is Indias largest health test at home service provider, trusted by over 6,00,000 households. Healthians offers health tests at the comfort of your home, but with a holistic approach towards health. For most people, it is not convenient to move out of their house when they are sick and many avoid preventive or regular health checkups because of lack of time or due to the hassle of waiting in a queue. Healthians help tackle this pain point and offers a great way to get tested at a reasonable price. Samples are collected from your home and reports are emailed or delivered at your place. You also get a complimentary teleconsultation with a doctor followed by lifestyle and diet consultations. All your reports are stored digitally for future reference. This app has a Step Tracker to count your daily activity level besides helping you track your weight, sugar, and BP. The Health Karma feature takes the app beyond tests, where you are informed of future health trends based on lifestyle inputs. Reminders for follow-up check-up are also sent.Veeba Zero Fat Range: Veeba considers the health first by lowering the calories in the product and provide zero fat range of products to their customers. Everything that goes into Veeba is carefully selected and matches the highest safety standards. These wide ranges and flavors of sauces would be a great gift on this Festival as health freak peoples are going to love this gift. As Veeba uses the finest ingredients, our spreads, sauces, and dressings are filled with goodness. So spread them on sandwiches, use them as dips or dress up your salads and celebrate. Cranberries: Cranberries are a healthful food, due to their high nutrient and antioxidant content. They are often referred to as a "superfood." Half a cup of cranberries contains only 25 calories. The nutrients in cranberries have been linked to a lower risk of urinary tract infections, prevention of certain types of cancer, improved immune function and decreased blood pressure. Historically, they have been used as a treatment for bladder and kidney diseases. Cranberries can be used to make good and healthy snacks and can also be used in a number of ways like you can put them into fruit smoothies, yogurt, cookies, and pies. Air Tamer: Imagine your personal, sterilized, pollution-free, virus-free bubble! Presenting the First-Ever Wearable Air Purifier- the AirTamer. This tiny gadget, weighing only 50 gms, wearable around the neck, is noiseless and enables you to breathe clean air anytime, anywhere; indoors or outdoors. The Air Tamer not only cleanses the air but also sterilizes the surroundings up to 97.5%. It makes breathing better and pure. This Festival gift this purifier to your loved ones so that they can roam around this pollution. And its state-of-the-art electrostatic purification system creates a 3-foot sphere of cleaner, healthier air around you. BREO: BREO ISEE4 Aankhon ki thandak/garmi have been concepts only in the proverbial world. The BREO ISEE 4, a Wireless Digital Eye Massager with Heat Compression and Assuasive Music has made that a reality. This is one more gadget from the realms of the future. Breo brings to you a massaging device that can be used over and over again from the comfort of your couch. It is specifically designed to massage the muscles around the eyes. Breo ISee4 is equipped with three different massaging modes and customized music to combat your tiredness. It gives good relaxation and relief to your eyes after working for hours on computers and laptops. PWRPWR