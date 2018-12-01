Have a real problem with the idea of strong women characters: Rachel Weisz

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Actor Rachel Weisz says she has serious issues with the label "strong women characters" as no one gives such tags to the parts played by men in the movies.Weisz, whose recent film "The Favourite" from director Yorgos Lanthimos is receiving great reviews, said it is important that young women should identify with the female characters on-screen. "I have a real problem with the idea of strong women characters. Does that mean we have muscles or something? No one ever says that to a man. Women have central roles that are complex and drive the narrative," Weisz told the Hollywood Reporter during the actress roundtable. "...Young girls growing up (to) see stories being told where a woman takes a central role, where she is not peripheral to the story," she added. The film, which also features Olivia Colman and Emma Stone, took almost 20 years to make and the actor believes the reason for the delay was "lesbianism and three females at the centre of it".The actor argued that the current movement of women speaking up on harassment and empowerment helped get the film greenlit. PTI SHDSHD