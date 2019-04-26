Have decided to hang my boots in electoral politics, don't want post-retirement job: Birender Singh

By Gunjan Sharma Hisar (Haryana), Apr 26 (PTI) Union minister Birender Singh, whose son is making his poll debut from Haryana's Hisar seat, said the BJP is yet to decide on his resignation but he has decided to hang his boots in electoral politics and don't want any "post-retirement" assignment.The veteran Jat leader, who ended his decades-old association with the Congress before the 2014 general election, also said there is no scope for reemergence of the grand old party.The Union steel minister and Rajya Sabha MP on April 14 offered to resign from the two posts, citing BJP's "anti-dynasty politics" stand, after his son, Brijendra Singh, was fielded as the party's candidate from Hisar, the industrial hub of Haryana."I have done what I should have done but the party leadership has not taken any call yet," the 73-year-old leader told PTI in an interview."We are in the middle of an election, sometimes resignations can be seen otherwise too, but I have made it very clear that I am ready to relinquish both the posts," he asserted.The grandson of Chhotu Ram, the illustrious farmer leader, said BJP's plank has "always been anti dynasty". "And as far as my dynasty is concerned, it is about 100 years old.""The first election in the country way back in 1922 was contested by my grandfather Chhotu Ram. So we do have a family legacy which can be useful for any outfit," he said."I have decided to hang my boots in electoral politics and also made it clear that I don't want any post retirement assignment, be made governor or things like that," the regional satrap added.Singh, who was with the Congress for almost four decades before switching to the saffron party in 2014, was once being considered for Haryana's chief ministership.The Congress rebel believes that the grand old party is "shrinking itself"."Congress, being the oldest party, had a pan-India presence but the moment they started getting into alliances at different places, they themselves began shrinking. Now, months later, they decided to go alone. There is no silver lining or scope for reemergence of Congress," he said.However, Singh believes the BJP too has a lot to do in Haryana."BJP has come to power in Haryana for the first time in the state's 50 years of existence but there is a lot to do especially in some areas. I want them to establish their credentials in rural Haryana," he said.Haryana's 10 constituencies will go to polls on May 12.Birendra Singh's son is pitted against sitting MP and heavyweight Dushyant Chautala, and Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya Bishnoi, who is also making his electoral debut. PTI GJS ABHABHABH