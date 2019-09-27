Have faced many rejections but happy to have reached this far: Rohit Saraf on 'Sky is Pink'

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Rohit Suresh Saraf, who plays Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's son in "The Sky is Pink", says he became confident about acting after he started cracking Bollywood auditions with films such as "Dear Zindagi" and "Hichki".Rohit moved to Delhi and later to Mumbai, where he started testing for ads, films. He bagged "Sky is Pink", which had its world premiere at Toronto International film festival, after four auditions spread across too months."My love for acting began when I thought I can do it. When I started cracking auditions I got confident and that's when I felt I can act. Both 'Dear Zindagi' and 'Hichki' did not come easily to me, I had to do multiple rounds of auditions. It's been seven years since I am working and there have been more rejections. I am grateful for all the experience that I have had. I am struggling to make a mark but I am glad I have reached this far," Rohit told PTI in an interview. "I got a call from a casting director and said the film is about losing a loved one and how the family goes through it and comes out of it stronger. You feel anxious and you don't know what is happening. There were moments when I just wanted to know whether I am doing the film or not. When Shonali told me, 'You are my Ishaan', there was a sense of relief that it is done," he added. Rohit got to know that Priyanka and Farhan will play his parents after he cleared the first round of auditions. Zaira Wasim, who announced that she was quitting acting after 'Sky is Pink', played Rohit's onscreen sister. Rohit says he got along well with her but it took time for him to warm up to Priyanka and Farhan. "I came with an image that they are stars, they are such great actors, they are not going to talk to me. Priyanka started talking to me about my background, films I like and want to do. We spoke about each other and films. That broke the ice and made it easier for me to connect with her emotionally. "I told Farhan that I felt intimidated by him. Farhan started laughing and said, 'You should have told him this on day one'. Everything was fine after that conversation," Rohit said. The film directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter, Zaira, who plays Aisha, Rohit plays her brother Ishaan while Priyanka and Farhan play their parents.Rohit said he could connect well to the story as he had lost his father when he was 11. "This film gave me the closure on his death. I never thought I would need it as I had believed that I have made peace with it."Rohit was surprised with Zaira's post on social media about her retirement from acting, saying her career was coming in the way of her religion."I was surprised. I did feel bad about it because she is so talented. I don't know why she had to. But at the same time, you can't deny someone their choice."I am sure she will do well. I do wish we could see her in more films because she has so much more to give as an actor. I am glad I had the opportunity to work with her."Rohit will next be seen in Anurag Basu's multi-starrer film featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra among others. PTI KKP BKBK