Have forgiven students who forcibly entered my house, won't approach police: JNU VC

(Eds: Updating with additional inputs) New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The hunger strike by JNU students entered its eighth day today even as Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who had on Monday alleged that some students forcibly entered his house and confined his wife, said he had "forgiven" them and would not file a complaint with the police."While last night's violent behaviour by students in front of my JNU residence is condemnable, neither me nor my wife will file a police complaint against the students. We have forgiven them. Wish them the best and hope they will reform and not repeat such acts in future," Kumar tweeted."JNU has marvellous people. Yesterday when students broke into my residence terrorising my wife who was alone at home, it was the wives of JNU faculty members who rescued my wife with the help of security guards and took her to hospital. Grateful to them for their kindness," he further said. The VC had on Monday alleged that a few hundred students forcibly broke into his residence and confined his wife inside home for several hours while he was away in a meeting. "Few hundred students have broken into my residence at JNU and have confined my wife inside the house. She is alone at home and terrified. Very unfortunate. Is it the way to protest? Terrorising a lonely lady at home?," he had tweeted. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has denied Kumar's allegation."The JNUSU categorically rejects the falsehood being spread by the VC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The JNUSU (on Monday) after waiting (at the VC's residence) returned to the protest venue where an indefinite hunger strike is taking place," it said. A student from a Left student outfit rejected the allegation and said a group of students had gone to meet the vice chancellor, but they were allegedly manhandled by the security personnel.Eleven students are on a hunger strike on the campus in protest against the online system of entrance exam that will be implemented from this academic session. JNUSU President N Sai Balaj, who has been on hunger strike, was hospitalised on his birthday Tuesday but was discharged in the evening when his condition improved.Police said the situation on the campus remained under control. "Today more than 500 students participated in a day long solidarity hunger strike hoping that the VC would respond. Instead of talking to the students on hunger strike the JNU administration called the genuine demands of the students community as 'politically motivated'! Following this, students went to the VC's residence in hope of a constructive dialogue. The JNUSU categorically rejects the falsehood being spread by the VC," a statement by the JNU Student Union (JNUSU) said."The JNUSU after waiting returned to the protesting venue where the indefinite hunger strike is taking place. The Delhi Police in an official statement to ANI has also corroborated that there was no threat or gherao of the VC residence and the situation remains peaceful," it added.