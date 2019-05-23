Have given primacy to peace, development in the region: Modi to Pak PM

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan for congratulating him on his electoral triumph, saying he has always given primacy to peace and development in the region."I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region," Modi tweeted.Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Narendra Modi on the BJP's return to power with a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections and expressed desire to work with him for peace and prosperity in the region."I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Khan tweeted. PTI NAB NAB NSDNSD