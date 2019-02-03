Have to defeat 'chowkidar' Modi to save country: Yechury

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "chowkidar" (watchman), under whose watch loot and communalism were rampant in the country, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Sunday sought the formation of an alternative democratic government at the Centre."We have to defeat the Chowkidar Modi in the next elections. We don't need such a chowkidar, in whose presence loot is going on in the country. They have spread the poison of communalism across the country."The Centre, which has looted the country for past five years, is now doling out sops ahead of elections," Yechury said, while addressing a rally at Brigade Parade Ground here.The CPI(M) leader also said the country needs a change in policy for its overall development."We are not calling for his (Modi's) defeat just because we don't like him, we are calling for a change so that there can be alternative polices. We have to fight for an alternative secular and democratic government at the Centre," he said.Terming the Budget a "jumla", he said the people of this country "won't be fooled by his false promises".The veteran leader also attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, stating that the "saffron party and the Mamata Banerjee-led party were two sides of the same coin"."It is important to defeat the TMC in the state in order to defeat BJP at the Centre," he added. PTI AMR PNT RMS ABHABH