Have written to LG, chief secy on Mayapuri sealing issue: South Delhi Mayor

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The mayor of BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation Saturday slammed the AAP government over the sealing issue in Mayapuri that led to clashes in the area, and said he has written to the Lt Governor and the chief secretary in this regard.Mayapuri falls under south zone of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).Mayor Narender Chawla also said he has issued orders to the commissioner so that "no employee of the SDMC participates or assists in the sealing process"."Today, I also wrote to L-G (Anil Baijal) and the chief secretary over this issue. What happened today was unfortunate," Chawla said, while alleging that the move was made keeping in mind the Lok Sabha polls nomination filing dates in mind".Around 14 officials, including an ACP, were injured after clashes broke out between security personnel and local scrap dealers during a sealing drive in west Delhi's Mayapuri area Saturday, leading to a political slugfest between the ruling AAP and the BJP.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared a video on Twitter purportedly showing security personnel resorting to stone pelting, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed as "extremely shameful".Chawla said, "The SDMC is only executing the sealing but it was done under the direction of the DPCC after NGT orders. We did not initiate the sealing."Claiming that the move was also in "violation of the model code of conduct", he said, "They could have done it in a phased-manner... This was done to malign the image of SDMC ahead of the polls by the AAP, to benefit itself ahead of the nominations."