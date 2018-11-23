Havells eyes 10% share in water purifier market in next 3-4 years

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Consumer durable maker Havells, a new entrant in the fast growing water purifier segment, is aiming to have around 10 per cent of the segment in next 3-4 years, said a company official.The company aims to be a "significant player" in the segment and has plans to double its manufacturing capacity to one million units per annum.As part of expansion of product portfolio in the segment, the Delhi-based company has introduced new range of unique water purifiers, claiming it to maintain the pH balance in water and add various essential minerals and trace elements lost during the reverse osmosis (RO) process."With only one per cent of the country covered, this is an extremely under penetrated and much needed product. Our products will address consumers need and we target to garner at least 10 per cent market share in next 3-4 years," said Havells India Vice President Shashank Shrivastav.Havells water purifiers have been designed and developed at its R&D facility and manufactured at its Haridwar-based plant, which has an installed capacity to roll out arond half a million units per annum."With an expected growth of 15-20 per cent in this segment and aggressive plan to be a significant player, Havells' is fully equipped and future ready to ramp up the capacity to 1 million units per annum," the company said in a statement.It has a range of six variants, priced between Rs 10,499 and Rs 23,999. PTI KRH KRH BALBAL